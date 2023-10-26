India considering possibility of delivering Armenia new batch of military equipment, media report

India is mulling over supplying a fresh batch of military equipment to Armenia, its strategic ally in Caucasus, after the successful delivery of the first batch of weapons over the past year, The Economic Times reports.
A senior Armenian official visited Delhi recently and held discussions in this regard, said people with knowledge of the matter. India has emerged as a credible weapons supplier as per Armenia's requirements, they said.
Details of fresh supplies are not known yet, but the consignment could include equipment that would help to create deterrence amid the conflict-like situation with Azerbaijan, according to observers in Armenia, who did not wish to be identified.
The last consignment sent by India to Armenia included Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launchers, anti-tank missiles, rockets and ammunition. The supply of weapons was reportedly made through Iran, which shares historical ties with Armenia. Azerbaijan had launched a protest following the supplies.
Azerbaijan's use of drones is a key reason why Armenia has been purchasing the Pinaka system, since its "shoot and scoot" capability enables it to escape counter-battery fire. Its low cost and simplicity of use also make it an ideal weapons system for Armenia. The Armenian army can easily become familiar with this system as it is accustomed to using the Russian-made GRAD system.
New weapons brought to Armenia are currently being tested by the Armenian military, and the results are "very satisfactory," the chairman of Armenia's parliamentary committee on defense and security affairs, Andranik Kocharyan, recently stated without naming India.
