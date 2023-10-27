News
Lindsey Snell: Armenians who stayed in Karabakh aren't allowed to speak to their loved ones without being monitored
Lindsey Snell: Armenians who stayed in Karabakh aren't allowed to speak to their loved ones without being monitored
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Diaspora
Theme: Politics

Lindsey Snell, an internationally known journalist who covers conflicts and their consequences, posted a video on X, former Twitter, one month after the Armenian ethnic cleansing by Azerbaijan in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), where an Artsakh woman tells how her father was adamant in his decision and stayed in Artsakh. Snell added as follows in this regard:

“A month after Azerbaijan attacked and ethnically cleansed Nagorno-Karabakh, [journalist] Cory Popp and I spoke to the daughter of one of the very few people who stayed behind.

“Azerbaijani state media recently bragged about AZ [(Azerbaijan)] establishing local telecom services, but the Armenians who stayed in NK [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] don't have internet or mobile connections, and they aren't allowed to speak to their loved ones without being monitored.

“And as part of AZ's ‘reintegration’ facade, AZ authorities confiscated the Armenian passports of those who remained, but haven't issued Azerbaijani passports to them.

“This means the Armenians who stayed in NK are currently stateless.”
