Peter Szijjarto: Hungary is ready to contribute to protection of Christian heritage in Karabakh

Hungary stands ready to contribute to the protection of Christian heritage in Nagorno-Karabakh. This was stated by Peter Szijjarto, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, at a joint press conference with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan Friday in Yerevan, when asked how to stop Azerbaijani vandalism in Nagorno-Karabakh which has fallen under the control of Baku.
"We [Hungary] are a country that is proud of its Christian heritage. It is difficult to talk about this in Europe now, as the liberal mainstream rules in politics. We are a people who are proud of our Christian heritage. Now, if someone in Europe says that they are proud of their Christian identity, they look askance. But in the global context, we consider it important to promote Christian communities. In a number of countries, we have funded projects aimed at the direct protection of architectural objects and Christian churches. If there is such an opportunity and need, we are ready, based on our Christian obligation, to help with pleasure," Szijjarto said.
To note, Azerbaijan denies that the churches in Nagorno-Karabakh are Armenian, and claims that they are of "Caucasus Albanian" origin.