Eurasian Development Bank issued bonds on Armenia stock exchange for first time

The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) has issued bonds on the Armenia Securities Exchange (AMX) for the first time.
These bonds were issued in US dollars, and in the amount of $20 million, the EDB press service informs.
"The placement of own bonds in the financial market of Armenia was another step that confirms the EDB's readiness to promote the development of the local financial market and provide support to its main participants and players," said Nikolai Podguzov, Chairman of the EDB Management Board, who has arrived in Armenia.