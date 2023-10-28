IDF ‘expands’ ground operations in Gaza Strip

The current Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) operation in the Gaza Strip is more extensive than previous raids, IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari told Axios.
“The IDF is operating in all dimensions in order to accomplish the goals of the war,” he said.
Hagari stated that Israeli ground forces have carried out specific incursions into the Gaza Strip in recent days to lay the groundwork for upcoming phases of the operation.
IDF reported its fighters struck 150 underground targets in the northern Gaza Strip overnight, including underground headquarters and military infrastructure.
On the night of October 28, the Israeli Defense Forces struck Hamas air force commander Asem Abu Rakaba.
“Overnight, IDF fighter jets struck Asem Abu Rakaba, the Head of Hamas' Aerial Array.
Abu Rakaba was responsible for Hamas' UAVs, drones, paragliders, aerial detection and defense.
He took part in planning the October 7 massacre and commanded the terrorists who infiltrated Israel on paragliders and was responsible for the drone attacks on IDF posts,” says the statement disseminated by the IDF.