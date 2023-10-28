US may not have enough funds to help Ukraine, Israel at once

US allies fear that Washington lacks the capacity to provide assistance to multiple countries at the same time, Bloomberg reports, citing sources.
According to him, in the capitals of Europe and Asia, officials are increasingly concerned that “some of [Washington’s] partners may end up being left behind” as the emergence of multiple simultaneous challenges around the world “limits the ability of the United States to respond to them.”
As per one source, prior to the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the United States was reallocating its resources from the Middle East to focus on countering Russia and China. Nevertheless, due to the current situation, the US is now in a position where it needs to request Israel to postpone any potential ground operation until it can bolster its military presence in the region.
The upcoming US presidential elections in November 2024, which former president Donald Trump may win, also cause concern. He repeatedly spoken about his desire to leave NATO and enter into an agreement with Russia, Bloomberg clarifies.