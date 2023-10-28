Hamas says there is no progress in hostage negotiations

There is currently no progress in negotiations on the release of Israeli hostages held captive by the Hamas movement, Mousa Abu Marzouk, a member of the Politburo and the head of the Hamas foreign relations department, told RIA Novosti.
“No, that’s not true,” he said, answering a question about whether there was indeed progress in negotiations for the release of the hostages.
He noted that since October 10, “negotiations on the release of the detained hostages were started by Western, regional and international representatives.”
According to him, “dozens of Western and regional delegates came to us (Hamas) to demand the release of detainees - Qataris, Egyptians, Norwegians, Italians, Chinese and representatives of many other countries.”