US Eisenhower aircraft carrier enters Mediterranean Sea

The American nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Eisenhower passed through the Strait of Gibraltar and entered the Mediterranean Sea, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing data from the FleetMon service, which tracks the movement of sea vessels.
In the Mediterranean, the Eisenhower and its accompanying ships will join the Gerald Ford carrier strike group, which was sent to the region earlier, Voice of America reports.
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin called the dispatch of the ships an attempt to "deter hostile actions against Israel or any efforts toward widening this war."