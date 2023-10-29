Moscow, Ankara effectively coordinate efforts to tackle important regional issues

Over the past century, your country has overcome many challenges and achieved generally recognized success in economic, social and other areas. Turkey rightfully enjoys high prestige on the world stage. This is stated in the congratulatory message of Russian President Putin on the occasion of the centenary of the proclamation of the Turkish Republic.
“Russian-Turkish relations are developing in the spirit of friendship and good neighborliness – this was fully confirmed by our recent meeting in Sochi. Cooperation in various directions yields positive results, with significant joint projects being systematically implemented. Moscow and Ankara successfully coordinate efforts to address important regional and global agenda items.
I am confident that we will continue to steadily expand the full range of bilateral relations for the benefit of our friendly peoples, in the interest of building a fairer and more democratic world order,” the message says.