At least 331 Israeli soldiers killed since start of war with Hamas

Fighters from the military wing of Hamas continue fighting in the north of the Gaza Strip, northwest of the city of Beit Lahiya, the movement said in a statement on its Telegram channel.
“The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades continue to resist Zionist forces who have infiltrated the Al-Amiriya area to the northwest of Beit Lahia, engaging them in armed clashes and targeting enemy vehicles with Al-Yasin 105 projectiles and mortar shells. They have also conducted several sniper operations,” the statement says, RIA Novosti reports.
The civilian death toll continues to rise. More than 7800 people are killed and thousands injured, WAFA reports.
Countless homes and vital infrastructure have been destroyed, further exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.
Since October 7, at least 331 Israeli soldiers have been killed and another 32 captured, the Israeli army said. The IDF attacked Hezbollah positions on the border with Lebanon. The military is currently advancing as part of the planned strategy and is broadening ground operations, the Israel Defense Forces says, Al Jazeera reports.