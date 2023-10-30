Russia’s Makhachkala airport closed until November 6

The airport of Makhachkala, the capital of Dagestan, Russia, is closed for aircraft reception from October 29 to November 6, reports the Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport (Rosaviatsiya).
Thanks to the work of law enforcement agencies, the airport has been cleared of people who appeared there illegally, Rosaviatsiya added.
As reported earlier, a crowd of local residents gathered near the Makhachkala airport Sunday evening. The reason was the arrival of the Red Wings plane from Tel Aviv.
Later, numerous Dagestanis stormed the airport and searched the area to look for "Jews" from Israel.
It is reported that the local authorities and security forces did not try to prevent this for a long time.
Later, a crowd surrounded the plane on the runway at the Makhachkala airport. Only after this, the special forces arrived at the airport.
The crowd broke the glass doors and entered with the Palestinian flag.
A criminal case has been opened into the incident.