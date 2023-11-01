Economy minister proposes China companies to be engaged in Armenia industrial parks, ‘dry port’ projects

The Minister of Economy of Armenia, Vahan Kerobyan, on Wednesday met with a delegation led by Wang Lumin, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Qingdao City People's Congress, which is considered the largest economic center of China, informed the Ministry of Economy of Armenia.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the possibilities of expanding bilateral cooperation, particularly in construction, diamond production, technological transfers, IT, and some other domains.
Presenting the favorable business environment created in Armenia and the large investment projects being implemented, including the projects for the creation of industrial parks and the construction of a "dry port" in the country, Kerobyan proposed Chinese companies to consider the possibility of getting involved in these projects.
The interlocutors reflected also on the deepening of relations in tourism, as well as the launch of direct flights between Armenia and China.