MFA: Armenia not yet responded to proposals received from Azerbaijan in September

Armenia has not yet responded to the proposals received from Azerbaijan before the latter’s attack on Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) in September. Ani Badalyan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia, informed the RFE/RL Armenian Service about this.
The foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan were in Tehran in October, where they had informal contacts.
But the meetings planned also last month at the level of the leaders of the two countries did not take place.
First, at the beginning of October, the president of Azerbaijan refused to go to Granada, Spain for negotiations, and then it became clear that the Charles Michel-Nikol Pashinyan-Ilham Aliyev meeting scheduled for the end of October in Brussels will not take place either.