Hamas blames US for massacres in Gaza Strip
Hamas blames US for massacres in Gaza Strip
Region:World News, Middle East
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

Hamas (Palestinian movement) holds US authorities, including President Joe Biden, entirely accountable for a series of Israeli military operations resulting in significant casualties in the Gaza Strip.

"We assign the responsibility to the US administration and President Biden himself for the series of massacres after his open support, which emboldened Israel and gave it the green light to commit genocide against our population,” the Al Mayadeen TV channel quotes a Hamas representative.

The movement said that every hour, the occupying Zionist forces were continuously perpetrating horrendous massacres against the peaceful population.

Earlier on Friday, Israel struck the area adjacent to the Al-Shifa central hospital in the Gaza Strip, where 15 people died and dozens sustained injuries.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
