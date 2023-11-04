News
Tuesday
November 07
Deputy FM of Armenian takes part in World Policy Conference
On November 3, Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan participated in the World Policy Conference held in Abu Dhabi, which is traditionally organized by the French Institute of International Relations, the Press Service of RA Foreign Ministry reports.

During the panel discussion dedicated to the Eurasian region, the Deputy Minister presented the priorities of Armenia's foreign policy, the efforts of the Armenian government aimed at normalizing relations with neighbors, underscoring the provisions of the Quadrilateral Declaration adopted in Granada as a guideline in the process of normalizing relations with Azerbaijan. The perspectives of Armenia-Turkey relations were touched upon.

Deputy Minister Kostanyan introduced the participants to the "Crossroads of Peace" project of the Armenian side and highlighted its importance in the context of both regional cooperation and international transportation.

In his remarks, Vahan Kostanyan emphasized the need to protect the rights of the forcibly displaced refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh.

