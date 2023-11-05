Israeli minister says nuclear strike on Gaza is possible

Israeli Minister of Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage Amichai Eliyahu said that dropping an atomic bomb on the Gaza Strip is “one of the possibilities” for the development of the conflict, in response to which the authorities and Israeli politicians have already condemned such a statement, RIA Novosti reports with reference to Times of Israel.
When asked in an interview with Kol Berama radio whether an atomic bomb should be dropped on the enclave, Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu replied that “this is one of the possibilities.” In addition, the politician expressed his disagreement with the admission of any humanitarian aid into Gaza, saying that Israel will not transfer humanitarian aid to the “Nazis,” and “there is no such thing as uninvolved civilians in Gaza.” According to the publication, later on the social network X (formerly Twitter) Eliyahu tried to refute his words and wrote that it is clear to any sane person that the remark about the atomic bomb was metaphorical.
The Israeli Prime Minister's Office said on social media X that Eliyahu's remarks were "not true" and that Israel and the IDF were acting in accordance with international law to avoid harming innocent people.
In addition, Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid criticized the minister’s statements and said that Netanyahu should fire Eliyahu today.