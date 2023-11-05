Hamas responds to Israeli minister's statement about nuclear strike on Gaza

The Israeli minister's statements about the possibility of a nuclear strike on the Gaza Strip reflect the terrorism practiced by this government and its leaders against the Palestinian people. As RIA Novosti reports, this was stated by the representative of the Palestinian Hamas movement, Hazem Qasim.
Earlier, Israeli Minister of Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage Amichai Eliyahu said that dropping an atomic bomb on the Gaza Strip is “one of the possibilities” for the development of the conflict, in response to which the authorities and Israeli politicians have already condemned such a statement.
“The remarks from the so-called Heritage Minister in the Zionist Occupation Government, mentioning the potential use of a nuclear bomb on Gaza, highlight the severe and criminal actions of this authoritarian government and its leaders against the Palestinian population,” Qasim said in a statement released by in the movement’s Telegram channel.
The Hamas spokesman also noted that such statements stem from the full US support for Israeli actions in the Gaza Strip.