Israeli PM reprimands Heritage Minister over Gaza nuking remark

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suspended Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu from government meetings, who said that dropping an atomic bomb on the Gaza Strip was “an option” for developing the conflict, Kan radio reports.
Far-right Jerusalem and Heritage Minister Eliyahu will be suspended from government meetings until further notice, the radio station reported.
Earlier, Eliyahu said in an interview that dropping a nuclear bomb on the Gaza Strip could be “one of the possibilities.” According to Times of Israel, the politician also expressed his disagreement with the admission of any humanitarian aid into Gaza, saying that Israel will not transfer humanitarian aid to the “Nazis,” and “there is no such thing as uninvolved civilians in Gaza.”
“I condemn the baseless and irresponsible words of Minister Amichai Eliyahu. It’s good that such people are not among those responsible for Israel’s security,” Galant wrote on the social network X (formerly Twitter).
Eliyahu is a member of the nationalist Zionist Otzma Yehudit party. Its ideology denies the possibility of creating a Palestinian state west of the Jordan River.