To meet Russia President, his US colleague must be more cooperative
The collapse of relations between the Russian Federation and the United States occurred at the initiative of the Americans; in order for the meeting of the presidents of the United States and Russia to one day take place, the US leader will have to change his position to a more constructive one in the future. This was stated by the Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov in an interview with television journalist Pavel Zarubin in response to a question about the conditions under which the leaders of Russia and the United States might engage in discussions.

“This collapse of the entire foundation of Russian-US relations was initiated by the Americans, so, at the very least, the head of the United States will need to eventually change his position at some time and adopt a more constructive position towards bilateral relations. Then, the conditions for such a meeting will become more mature,” Peskov said. He noted that communication between the presidents of the two countries can take place “with mutual desire, readiness.”
