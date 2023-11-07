Armenian News-NEWS.am sent an inquiry to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia regarding the fact that the Azerbaijani MFA demanded eight "occupied" villages from Armenia, but there is no mention of Artsvashen village that is under the control of Azerbaijan in its statement.

"Is there a mention of enclaves in the latest version of the proposals submitted by Baku to the RA [(Republic of Armenia)] within the framework of the peace treaty? And how does the RA MFA assess this statement of Azerbaijan?” we had asked the Armenian MFA.

The response of Armenian MFA reads: "The RA position on the matter has already been expressed in an interview given by RA Prime Minister on October 10."

Below we present that part of the interview of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the MFA referred to.

"Now look, Azerbaijan is raising the issue of 8 villages. First of all, we say that we also have a problem related to 8 villages, because in the same Tavush region, for example, we have territories occupied by Azerbaijan in Berkaber village, Aygehovit village, Vazashen village, Paravakar village, and other areas as well.



We proposed a solution to that issue back in 2021 and said let's decide what the delimitation map is, and pull back the troops simultaneously from the border line according to that map. These are very important nuances. I understand that we are speaking quickly, but sometimes our public does not read and understand the nuances accurately. That is, suppose we take 1975 or 1975-1978 maps. In addition, I want to draw your attention to a fact that, in fact, during the entire period of the Soviet Union, when we have records about the territories, the territory of the Republic of Armenia is always estimated to 29,800 square kilometers. Why am I saying this? I say this with the consideration that there is a lot of discussion that the map of this year, the map of that year... yes, there are certain differences in those maps, but there is no difference in the general perimeter, because if this one area in this map belongs the Republic of Armenia, the other territory does not belong to the Republic of Armenia, in the next map the territory that did not belong to Armenia, now it belongs to Armenia. That is, the estimate of the total area does not change from it. And so we say, let's address the issues, because we understand, and experience shows us that any unresolved issue or any issue that is not on the rails of resolution will become an occasion for military escalation at "x" moment.



In other words, we address that topic in this way, because I want you to know very clearly what we are talking about during the negotiations. We say, very well, if for example one of the parties has to return some territory to the other, it concerns both sides, because yes, you mentioned that we have a problem in Jermuk, in other places, etc., let's assume that the troops are now standing on this line, and in order for any issue to be resolved in that regard, they must withdraw from this line, is that right? Now they have to retreat, on which line should they stand, that is, in both cases, to which point should the troops retreat from point A? Suppose the map says this point. How do we determine that this point is here and not 5 km ahead or 2 km back? How will we determine the position of the parties? It’s determined by map. That is, if there is a map, there is a point, it means there is a border, if there is a border at this point, the border cannot be only at that point, it means there is a border all along. Therefore, we must adjust according to the borders set by the Declaration of Alma-Ata. Was I able to explain the point, because the nuances are very complex."