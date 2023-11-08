Armenia population increases by 8,775

In January-September 2023, a total of 26,882 babies were born in Armenia, which is 2.6 percent more compared to the same period last year, as 26,533 babies were born in the first nine months of 2022.
According to the data of the Statistical Committee, the number of deaths in Armenia during the reporting period was 18,107, which is 15 percent less compared to the same period last year—20,486 deaths.
Thus the natural increase, or population, in Armenia has increased by 8,775 during the first nine months of 2023.