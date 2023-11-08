News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
November 08
USD
402.51
EUR
429.48
RUB
4.37
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
November 08
ՀայEngРус
USD
402.51
EUR
429.48
RUB
4.37
Show news feed
Armenia national debt expected at 48.4% in 2024
Armenia national debt expected at 48.4% in 2024
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

According to our calculations, in 2024, the national debt of Armenia will stand at the level of 48.4 percent. Minister of Finance Vahe Hovhannisyan announced this at Wednesday’s meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Financial-Credit and Budgetary Affairs, during the debates on the draft of the 2024 state budget of Armenia.

According to the finance minister, they have calculated many scenarios with possible risks for their further monitoring.

"But there are other scenarios, more complicated and negative. For example: 50 percent, 51 percent, and even 52 percent. However, if all the existing risks come to life, then in 2026, Armenia's national debt will have to overcome the 60 percent limit," said Hovhannisyan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Dollar, euro lose value in Armenia
The exchange rate of the Russian ruble, however, increased...
 Pashinyan discusses further development of Armenia-UAE economic cooperation
The Armenian PM received the Minister of State for Trade and Economic Affairs of the United Arab Emirates…
 23 companies represent Armenia at 6th China International Import Expo in Shanghai (PHOTOS)
As well as the Armenian culture and tourism opportunities of Armenia...
 Dollar rises, euro falls in Armenia
The exchange rate of the Russian ruble, however, remained unchanged...
 Armenia exports precious, semi-precious stones, precious metals the most: Amount exceeds $1 billion
In January-September of this year…
 12-month inflation in Armenia consumer market is 0.1%
And compared to the previous month - 0.3%...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos