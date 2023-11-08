Armenia national debt expected at 48.4% in 2024

According to our calculations, in 2024, the national debt of Armenia will stand at the level of 48.4 percent. Minister of Finance Vahe Hovhannisyan announced this at Wednesday’s meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Financial-Credit and Budgetary Affairs, during the debates on the draft of the 2024 state budget of Armenia.

According to the finance minister, they have calculated many scenarios with possible risks for their further monitoring.

"But there are other scenarios, more complicated and negative. For example: 50 percent, 51 percent, and even 52 percent. However, if all the existing risks come to life, then in 2026, Armenia's national debt will have to overcome the 60 percent limit," said Hovhannisyan.