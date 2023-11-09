News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
November 09
USD
402.51
EUR
429.48
RUB
4.37
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
November 09
ՀայEngРус
USD
402.51
EUR
429.48
RUB
4.37
Show news feed
Lilit Makunts, Baroness Caroline Cox share views on current security, humanitarian situation in, around Armenia
Lilit Makunts, Baroness Caroline Cox share views on current security, humanitarian situation in, around Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Lilit Makunts, the Armenian Ambassador to the US, on Wednesday hosted a delegation led by Baroness Caroline Cox, member of the House of Lords of the UK Parliament, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the embassy of Armenia in the United States.

“The Ambassador expressed gratitude for the decades-long humanitarian and advocacy work the Baroness had been performing worldwide, and especially for standing with Armenian people during the darkest hours of modern Armenian history.

“Meeting participants shared their views on the current security and humanitarian situation in and around Armenia,” the embassy added. 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos