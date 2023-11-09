News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
November 09
USD
402.68
EUR
430.34
RUB
4.37
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
November 09
ՀայEngРус
USD
402.68
EUR
430.34
RUB
4.37
Show news feed
Russia MFA spox comments on Armenia secretary’s absence at Moscow meeting of CIS Security Councils’ chiefs
Russia MFA spox comments on Armenia secretary’s absence at Moscow meeting of CIS Security Councils’ chiefs
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

The Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, was initially going to participate in Wednesday’s Moscow meeting of the secretaries of the Security Councils of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries, but then he declined due to a change in the schedule. Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian foreign ministry, stated about this at Thursday’s press briefing.

"We saw later that he received, in Yerevan, the senior advisor for South Caucasus issues of [US] State Department. At the same time, Armenia was represented [at the aforesaid CIS meeting] by its ambassador in Russia and participated in the meeting, in general," said Zakharova, noting that the level of participation in a specific event is decided by the given participating country itself.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia ruling force MP: Russian platform not very active because Russia is already party to these conflicts
The Russian platform is not a very active platform because Russia is already...
 Newspaper: Armenia cannot unilaterally renounce Russian military base
In accordance with the respective 1995 agreement between the two countries…
 Armenia migration service chief: There is concern about our migrants in Russia
In the near future, we have organized a discussion…
 Economy minister: Largest source of foreign direct investment in Armenia is UAE for first time
“Russia is now in second place," Kerobyan added…
 What political message Russia sends by opening consulate in Syunik Province? Armenia deputy FM comments
The message from all countries is the same…
 Armenia deputy FM responds to Russia MFA spox: Such assessment does not correspond to reality
Paruyr Hovhannisyan believes that the Russian side has not accurately assessed the Armenian Security Council chief’s meeting with the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, at the Malta forum…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos