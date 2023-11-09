Russia MFA spox comments on Armenia secretary’s absence at Moscow meeting of CIS Security Councils’ chiefs

The Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, was initially going to participate in Wednesday’s Moscow meeting of the secretaries of the Security Councils of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries, but then he declined due to a change in the schedule. Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian foreign ministry, stated about this at Thursday’s press briefing.
"We saw later that he received, in Yerevan, the senior advisor for South Caucasus issues of [US] State Department. At the same time, Armenia was represented [at the aforesaid CIS meeting] by its ambassador in Russia and participated in the meeting, in general," said Zakharova, noting that the level of participation in a specific event is decided by the given participating country itself.