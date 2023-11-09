Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization is on upcoming EU FMs’ Council meeting agenda

The agenda of the November 13-14 meeting of the European Union (EU) Foreign Affairs Council includes the process of normalization between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Peter Stano, Lead Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of the European Commission of the European Union, told about this to Armenpress.
Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan is expected to participate in this meeting of the EU foreign ministers in Brussels.
As per Stano, the discussion on the process of normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations was originally planned to take place during the previous session in Luxembourg, but it was rescheduled due to timeframe issues.