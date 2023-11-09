News
Erdogan: Peace will come closer if Armenia fulfills its obligation to Azerbaijan
Erdogan: Peace will come closer if Armenia fulfills its obligation to Azerbaijan
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The president of Turkey again spoke about the process of normalizing Armenia-Azerbaijan relations.

Reflecting on Azerbaijan's latest military aggression to de-Armenianize Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated—in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan—that lasting peace in the region was getting closer with this, TRT reported.

"All that will be easier if Armenia fulfills its obligation to Azerbaijan. It is very important to ensure the route between the western regions of Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan in the shortest possible time," said the Turkish president.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
