Armenia MFA spox comments on Russia counterpart’s statement

Ani Badalyan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia, issued a comment on the statement by Maria Zakharova, Official Representative of the MFA of Russia. The comment reads as follows:
The Government of the Republic of Armenia published just recently the project of "Crossroads of Peace", the basic principles of which make it clear that in case of opening of regional communications, the Republic of Armenia shall carry out the border and customs control in its territory through its state institutions.
Besides that, a special department was recently established in the National Security Service of the Republic of Armenia, the task of which, in case of opening of regional communications, is to ensure the security of those communications, as well as of the passage of goods, cargo, vehicles and people.
The Republic of Armenia has never, in any document agreed to any limitation of its sovereignty, and control of a third country cannot be established over any part of its sovereign territory.
As reported earlier, Russian MFA official representative Maria Zakharova announced that in accordance with the tripartite agreements, the monitoring of transport communication between Azerbaijan and Nakhichevan shall be carried out by the agencies of the Border Guard Service of the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia.