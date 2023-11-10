Armenia official: We have petitioned to EU in several directions in order to expand our security

At this phase, it is important for us to intensify and strengthen the bilateral cooperation with the EU. Armen Grigoryan, Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Armenia (RA), stated this during the "Strategic Future of Armenia: RA-Europe" forum being held in Brussels Friday.
"We [Armenia] have petitioned to the EU in several directions in order to expand our security even in the security sector. In terms of Europe, the factor that binds us most strongly is democracy. Strengthening democracy in Armenia means strengthening relations with the EU," said Grigoryan.
The secretary of the Security Council of Armenia informed that he plans to have meetings with Toivo Klaar, the European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia, and the chief of staff of Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, to discuss Armenia-EU cooperation.
"We will discuss with Klaar when it will be possible to organize a tripartite meeting," said Armen Grigoryan.