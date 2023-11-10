News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
November 10
USD
402.59
EUR
430.21
RUB
4.37
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
November 10
ՀայEngРус
USD
402.59
EUR
430.21
RUB
4.37
Show news feed
Armenia official: We have petitioned to EU in several directions in order to expand our security
Armenia official: We have petitioned to EU in several directions in order to expand our security
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

At this phase, it is important for us to intensify and strengthen the bilateral cooperation with the EU. Armen Grigoryan, Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Armenia (RA), stated this during the "Strategic Future of Armenia: RA-Europe" forum being held in Brussels Friday.

"We [Armenia] have petitioned to the EU in several directions in order to expand our security even in the security sector. In terms of Europe, the factor that binds us most strongly is democracy. Strengthening democracy in Armenia means strengthening relations with the EU," said Grigoryan.

The secretary of the Security Council of Armenia informed that he plans to have meetings with Toivo Klaar, the European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia, and the chief of staff of Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, to discuss Armenia-EU cooperation.

"We will discuss with Klaar when it will be possible to organize a tripartite meeting," said Armen Grigoryan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Security Council chief: Armenia ready to come to Brussels, reach end point, sign peace treaty with Azerbaijan
We [Armenia] have received a mandate for the establishment of peace…
 Mikhail Galuzin: Moscow ready to host Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs’ meeting
“This readiness of ours is unchanged,” added the Russian deputy FM…
 Erdogan: Peace will come closer if Armenia fulfills its obligation to Azerbaijan
The Turkish president again spoke about the process of normalizing Armenia-Azerbaijan relations…
 Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization is on upcoming EU FMs’ Council meeting agenda
According to Peter Stano, Lead Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of the European Commission of the European Union…
 Zakharova: Azerbaijan-Nakhichevan transport link should be monitored by Russia Federal Security Service
In many ways, Armenia's initiatives are consistent with the projects that are already been discussed during the past years, within the framework of the tripartite working group, said the official representative of the Russian foreign ministry…
 Deputy FM: ‘Crossroads of Peace’ is an initiative to turn Armenia into regional communication hub
All partners who are interested in peace and stability in the region can contribute to the peace process…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos