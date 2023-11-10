Armenia PM at Paris Peace Forum commented on Aliyev’s refusal to take part in Granada meeting

The fact is that the meeting of Granada and its format was agreed already on July 15, 2023 in Brussels. Therefore, it was not a matter of planning in a week, or ten days, or even a month in advance, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during his speech at the 6th Paris Peace Forum on November 10, commenting on the remark suggesting that some people claim European leaders, notably France, did something wrong, such as not inviting Turkey or other countries.

“The three of us, President Michel, President Aliyev and myself, had agreed on that, and we had a preliminary agreement on the format of the Granada meeting, which I think took place in June. The first five-sided meeting was held there, and we reached a preliminary agreement that the next five-party meeting will take place. It is a very important circumstance that the list of participants was decided there, and after that, on July 15, we reaffirmed it in Brussels.

By the way, it was announced about it publicly. We did not know, I was not informed, that there was another agenda, because when we were preparing for the Granada meeting, the perception was that everything was agreed. The refusal of the President of Azerbaijan to participate in the Granada meeting, I think, was not related to other factors, it was just a matter of addressing an already agreed issue,” the PM said.