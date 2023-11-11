ICJ to deliver order on provisional measures against Azerbaijan filed by Armenia

On Friday 17 November 2023, the International Court of Justice will deliver its Order on the Request for the indication of provisional measures submitted by Armenia on 28 September 2023 in the case concerning Application of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (Armenia v. Azerbaijan), the Press Service of ICJ reports.
“A public sitting will take place at 3 pm at the Peace Palace in The Hague, during which Judge Joan Donoghue, President of the Court, will read the Court’s Order,” says the report.
On September 16, 2021, Armenia filed a lawsuit to initiate proceedings against Azerbaijan in connection with violations of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.