Turkey, Romania, Bulgaria sign memorandum on clearing floating mines in Black Sea

The defense ministers of Turkey, Romania, and Bulgaria have signed a memorandum on a joint plan to clear mines floating in the Black Sea and forming a naval task group to this end, informed the Ministry of National Defense of Turkey.
The military operations in Ukraine have created bad conditions for security in the Black Sea, added the Turkish defense ministry.
In accordance with the memorandum, only Turkey, Bulgaria, and Romania will clear the aforesaid explosives.
"Last summer, we decided to take protective measures, to form a joint group. A decision has been adopted, it is now signed in front of you. A committee will be set up where the question of participation in this work will be decided by the majority of votes," said the Minister of National Defense of Turkey, Yasar Guler, during the signing of this memorandum.