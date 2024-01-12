Armenia’s Mirzoyan congratulates France’s new FM, Stephane Sejourne

I heartily congratulate Stephane Sejourne on his appointment as Foreign Minister, and send my best wishes in his high mission. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan wrote this on X, former Twitter, in connection with Sejourne’s appointment as the new French FM.
"I am looking forward to working together and strengthening the Armenian-French friendship and partnership," Mirzoyan added.
Stephane Sejourne, the general secretary of French President Emmanuel Macron's Renaissance party, has been appointed the new Minister of Foreign Affairs of France. The 38-year-old politician has been heading the aforesaid political force since 2022.