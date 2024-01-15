Israeli footballer detained in Turkey for supporting military operations in Gaza

The Israeli midfielder of Turkey’s Antalyaspor football club, Sagiv Jehezkel, was detained in Turkey for his gesture of support—during a game—for the Israeli operations in Gaza, Turkish Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc announced Sunday.
"The General Prosecutor's Office of Antalya has opened a trial against Israeli football player Sagiv Jehezkel for 'inciting public enmity and hatred' due to his irresponsible actions in supporting the massacre carried out by Israel in the Gaza Strip," Tunc wrote on X.
Also, he condemned Israel's ongoing military operations in Gaza.
During the Antalyaspor vs. Trabzonspor match Sunday, Jehezkel showed a bandage, with the inscription "100 days: 7.10," on his arm, and an image of the Star of David, after scoring a goal. The inscription marked the 100th day of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, which began on October 7 with an attack by Hamas militants on Israel.
After that gesture, the board of directors of Antalyaspor left the player out of the team, reports Anadolu Agency. This football club explained its decision saying that Jehezkel had "acted against the national values of Turkey."