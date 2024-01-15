Ukraine citizens’ fake passports made in Azerbaijan

The State Security Service of Azerbaijan informed that it discovered a criminal gang preparing fake passports of Ukrainian citizens.
In recent years, the actions of transnational organized gangs that misused the processes between the countries of the region and ensured citizens of Azerbaijan and other countries with official documents belonging to Ukraine illegally, and as a result of this, they could live in various countries as Ukrainian citizens, get asylum, and move freely without any visa requirements, were exposed, the State Security Service of Azerbaijan told APA.
Investigations have also identified persons operating with forged documents in various countries.
The value of these forged documents was 30,000 US dollars.
Alleged members of this criminal gang have been arrested.