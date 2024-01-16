Israel announces end of intense military operations in northern Gaza

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that the “intensive phase” of Israel’s ground offensive in northern Gaza has ended, and it will soon be over in the Khan Younis area of the Strip’s south as well. The Times of Israel reported.
“Three months ago, together with the IDF [(Israel Defense Forces)] chief of staff, director of the Shin Bet [( Israel Security Agency)], and IDF generals, I presented to the cabinet the war plan in the Gaza Strip and its ties to other arenas. We made it clear that the intensive maneuvering stage would last for approximately three months,” Gallant said in a press conference.
“In the northern part of the Strip, this phase has ended. In southern Gaza, we will reach this achievement and [the intensive phase] will end soon,” he added.