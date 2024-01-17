News
Azerbaijan destroys fraternal cemetery of Karabakh’s Haterk village
A video was posted on the Azerbaijani Milli TV YouTube channel, which was filmed in the Azerbaijani-occupied Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) village of Haterk’s memorial built in memory of the victims of the Artsakh war and in the surrounding area, informed Monument Watch, which monitors Artsakh's cultural heritage.

In the video, it can be seen that the memorial to the victims of the self-defense of the village during the first Artsakh war in the early 1990s and the surrounding cemetery were vandalized.

In particular, most of the memorial stones with the portraits of the defenders of Haterk village, as well as some tombstones, are turned upside down.

The video was shot by Azerbaijanis carrying out some work near the memorial.

The video also shows that working tools and a natural gas cylinder are placed on memorial stones.
