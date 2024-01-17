Armenia President presents Karabakh Armenians’ problems to UN High Commissioner for Refugees

Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan met with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, on the margins of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
During the conversation, the more than 30-year effective cooperation between Armenia and the Office of the High Commissioner was positively evaluated by both parties, the office of the President of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
During the meeting, they reflected on the humanitarian and social problems of Armenians forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh in September 2023 and the measures to resolve these problems.
Grandi was particularly interested in the social and housing conditions of more than 100,000 Armenian refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as in some other humanitarian issues. In this context, the President of Armenia presented in detail the programs and measures implemented by the Armenian government in a short period of time, which are aimed at resolving both primary and multifaceted problems of these forcibly displaced Armenians.