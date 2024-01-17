Netanyahu: Israel-Hamas war may continue into 2025

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly told local council chiefs from communities near Gaza on Tuesday that he anticipates Israel’s war against Hamas extending into 2025, The Times of Israel reported.
The meeting was held at the Israel Defense Forces’ southern command headquarters in Beersheba and attended by other security cabinet ministers
Netanyahu disclosed the assessment in the course of a discussion in which he also reportedly agreed to revise a current Israeli Defense Ministry framework that provides financial assistance to Israeli residents who are prepared to return to evacuated communities 4-7 kilometers from the Gaza border areas.