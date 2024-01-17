French Senate Calls For Sanctions Against Azerbaijan in its Resolution

The French Senate, with 336 votes in favor and 1 against, adopted a resolution calling to impose sanctions against Azerbaijan.
Today the French Senate discussed the inter-party resolution proposed on December 1, 2023, aimed at “condemning the military offensive of Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh and preventing further attempts of aggression against the Republic of Armenia and violation of its territorial integrity.”
The resolution also demands guarantees of the right to return of the Armenian population to Nagorno-Karabakh.