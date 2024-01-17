News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
January 18
USD
405.49
EUR
440.89
RUB
4.58
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
January 18
ՀայEngРус
USD
405.49
EUR
440.89
RUB
4.58
Show news feed
French Senate Calls For Sanctions Against Azerbaijan in its Resolution
French Senate Calls For Sanctions Against Azerbaijan in its Resolution
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The French Senate, with 336 votes in favor and 1 against, adopted a resolution calling to impose sanctions against Azerbaijan.

Today the French Senate discussed the inter-party resolution proposed on December 1, 2023, aimed at “condemning the military offensive of Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh and preventing further attempts of aggression against the Republic of Armenia and violation of its territorial integrity.”

The resolution also demands guarantees of the right to return of the Armenian population to Nagorno-Karabakh.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia President presents Karabakh Armenians’ problems to UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Vahagn Khachaturyan met with Filippo Grandi on the margins of the World Economic Forum in Davos…
 Azerbaijan destroys fraternal cemetery of Karabakh’s Haterk village
Monument Watch, which monitors Artsakh's cultural heritage, informed…
 36,200 forcibly displaced Karabakh Armenians apply for refugee status
The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Armenia informed...
 Michael Roth calls on EU to pay more attention to Azerbaijan leader's threats to Armenia
The chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the German parliament…
 France Senate to discuss resolution on Armenian population’s right to return to Karabakh
The draft resolution also calls for sanctions against Azerbaijan…
 Just 735 out of 120,000 Karabakh refugees apply for Armenia citizenship
As per the head of the Migration and Citizenship Service of Armenia…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos