What provisions does resolution passed by France Senate include?

The embassy of Armenia in France presented details regarding the resolution passed by the French Senate. The respective post on the Facebook page of the embassy states as follows, in particular:

"A little while ago, the Senate of the Republic of France adopted, by a vote of 336 to 1, a resolution supporting Armenia and demanding sanctions against Azerbaijan.

Among other provisions, the resolution of the French Senate:

- Supports the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Armenia,

- Condemns the military attack carried out by Azerbaijan, with the support of its allies, on September 19 and 20, 2023 in Nagorno-Karabakh,

- Calls on Azerbaijan to guarantee the right of return of the Armenian population to Nagorno-Karabakh by guaranteeing conditions that will ensure their safety and well-being,

- Calls for the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of Azerbaijani troops and their allies from the sovereign territory of Armenia,

- Notes that Armenia has the right to protect its territorial integrity and have the means to ensure its security, including by military means,

- Condemns the arbitrary arrests [by Azerbaijan] of the political leaders of Nagorno-Karabakh,

- Calls for the removal of Azerbaijan from the [UNESCO] Intergovernmental Committee for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict,

- Underscores the creation of an international group of experts at UNESCO and sending them to Nagorno-Karabakh to prepare an informative report on the state of cultural and religious heritage.

- Underscores as well the taking of the most stringent measures, including seizing the assets of Azerbaijani leaders and embargoing the import of [natural] gas and oil from Azerbaijan, to impose sanctions against the military aggression carried out by Azerbaijan."

French Senate Calls For Sanctions Against Azerbaijan in its Resolution