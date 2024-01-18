News
Georgia premier hopes Armenia, Azerbaijan will find solution in near future, sign peace treaty
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia
Theme: Politics

Georgia has very close relations and partnership relations with neighboring countries Azerbaijan and Armenia, they are brothers and friends. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili stated this in a discussion held within the framework of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, reports the First Channel television of Georgia.

According to him, the position of the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan is that they want to have relations at the bilateral level, which, according to Garibashvili, is the right way.

"Two years ago, I tried to carry out mediation. We had a successful first mediation, when Azerbaijan released 15 [Armenian] captives, and Armenia handed over maps of mined areas to Azerbaijan. It was a successful experiment. But this is a very difficult situation. We realize that there are many players in this region. I should add that I know the position of the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia, that they want to have relations with each other on a bilateral level. Personally, I think that it is the right way, as with the presence of so many mediators, so many interested parties, the process sometimes becomes more conflictual and counterproductive. Accordingly, I wish them success. I really hope that they will find a solution in the near future and sign a peace treaty," said the Georgian PM.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
