Friday
January 19
Friday
January 19
Show news feed
Nikol Pashinyan, Javier Colomina discuss Armenia-NATO cooperation
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Javier Colomina, the NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia.

The interlocutors discussed Armenia-NATO cooperation, as well as regional and international security, the PM's office informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Pashinyan reflected on the security situation in the South Caucasus, the latest developments in the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as the peace process in accordance with the well-known principles agreed upon in advance.

The interlocutors expressed concern regarding the Azerbaijani president’s recent statements, which contradict the entire logic of negotiations and contribute to tension in the region. In this context, the Armenian premier emphasized the international community's targeted reaction and the need for actions aimed at stability and peace in the South Caucasus.
