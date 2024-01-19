News
Samantha Power to Vahagn Khachaturyan: USAID ready to expand scope of cooperation with Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan met with Samantha Power, Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), within the framework of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

During the meeting, the overall situation in the South Caucasus region and the existing humanitarian challenges were discussed, the President's office informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Reference was made also to the results of the USAID Administrator’s recent visit to the region.

The President re-emphasized Armenia's principled position to achieve stable and lasting peace, and noted that the peace process has no alternative.

Also, both sides emphasized the importance of combining efforts to solve humanitarian problems and the need for further steps. In this context, views were exchanged regarding the implementation of the agreements reached between the Armenian government and the USAID, in connection with which Samantha Power reaffirmed USAID's readiness to expand the scope of cooperation.

In addition, the interlocutors lauded the close cooperation between Armenia and the USAID for nearly three decades, and stressed the continuity of joint measures aimed at further deepening the purposeful interaction.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
