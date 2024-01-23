News
Pilot of business jet that crashed in Afghanistan faces prison
Pilot of business jet that crashed in Afghanistan faces prison
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Incidents

Arkady Grachov, the pilot of the business jet that crashed in Afghanistan, and his wife have been charged.

"Arkady Grachov and his wife face 10 years in prison," Mash Telegram channel informed.

They added that the cause of this plane crash was insufficient fuel due to miscalculation during refueling, as well as a strong headwind and blizzard.

The business jet belongs to the Athletic Group company, but the flights were carried out by the Jet Aero airline.

A team of doctors and the patient, Anna Yevskiukova, along with her husband were on this plane, and the couple had leased it to return from Thailand, reported the aforementioned Telegram channel.

On January 21, this Falcon 10 business jet crashed in the mountains of Afghanistan. As a result, the two Russian passengers and four others on the plane were killed. The survivors were transferred to the military medical center in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan.
