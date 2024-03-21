News
Nikol Pashinyan briefs Sweden PM on Armenia's principled positions regarding peace treaty with Azerbaijan
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with his Swedish colleague, Ulf Kristersson.

The interlocutors discussed Armenia-Sweden cooperation, and emphasized the development of economic cooperation.

They reflected on the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process, too. In this connection, the Armenian premier presented the principle positions of the Armenian side regarding the draft of the peace treaty expected to be  signed with Azerbaijan

Pashinyan touched also upon the Crossroads of Peace project of the Armenian government and its principles, stressing that the Armenian side agrees to the unblocking of regional infrastructure—but based on the principles of sovereignty, jurisdiction, reciprocity, and equality.
