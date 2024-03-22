News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
March 24
USD
397.76
EUR
430.26
RUB
4.28
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
March 24
ՀայEngРус
USD
397.76
EUR
430.26
RUB
4.28
Show news feed
Moldova parliament supports country’s bid to join EU
Moldova parliament supports country’s bid to join EU
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Moldova's Parliament endorsed an appeal to press on with a drive to join the European Union, but the opposition walked out of the vote and separatists in the Transnistria region urged authorities to drop their claim to the enclave, Reuters reports.

President Maia Sandu, who says Russia is the biggest threat to Moldova's security, has made EU membership the cornerstone of her administration in the ex-Soviet state.

A vocal opponent of Russia's war in Ukraine, she has called for a referendum on EU membership to be held this year.

After a debate coinciding with an EU summit in Brussels, Parliament adopted by a vote of 54-0 a declaration saying, "Only joining Europe can ensure the future of the country as a sovereign, neutral and full-fledged democratic state."

It identified EU integration as "Moldova's top priority national project." 

After a debate coinciding with an EU summit in Brussels, the Parliament adopted the declaration by a vote of 54-0. 

But the opposition Bloc of Communists and Socialists, sympathetic to Moscow, walked out of the chamber.

In Transnistria, a sliver of land that broke away from Moldova as the Soviet Union was collapsing, self-styled President Vadim Krasnoselsky called on Moldovan authorities to recognize his territory and renounce all claims to it.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
European Union is captive of George Soros' network, Hungary PM says
“European leaders believe that European public opinion supports the pro-peace side more and the pro-war side less,” Viktor Orban stated…
 Armenia PM, European Council President meet in Brussels
Within the framework of the first-ever Nuclear Energy Summit…
 Armenia PM attending first Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels
Before the meeting, however, the photos of the guests were taken…
 Armenia parliament speaker: We seek all EU member states’ support
Alen Simonyan delivered an address at the 11th Plenary Session of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly…
 Zakharova: EU monitoring mission in Armenia is spying on Russia, Iran, Azerbaijan
The official representative of the Russian MFA did not rule out that this could lead to irreversible consequences in the region…
 EU awards cultural grants to 5 cities, including Armenia’s Charentsavan and Sevan, in Eastern Partnership countries
The EU-funded EU4Culture project…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos