Preliminary list of those injured in Crocus City Hall terrorist attack published

Telegram channel Mash published a preliminary list of victims of the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall. Among them are three children aged 8 and 11. Most of them have gunshot wounds and carbon monoxide poisoning. Information about Armenians among the victims and injured in the terrorist attack in Moscow is being clarified, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said.
- Seldeva Olga
- Seldeva Alina
- Biryukov Vladimir Vadimovich - 42 years old
- Denisov Andrey Mikhailovich - 34 years old
- Nemaltsev Ilya - 42 years old
- Uyutova Valeria Valerievna - 31 years old
- Agapova Maria Yurievna - 52 years old
- Alimbekov Mirlanbek Alimbekovich - 28 years old
- Alina S. - 11 years old
- Ilya Anatolievich Leshin - 50 years old
- Nikolay Nikolayevich Moryakin - 46 years old
- Elena Aleksandrovna Kazanskaya - 43 years old
- Ekaterina Anatolyevna Komilyatova - 45 years old
- Dmitry B. - 11 years old
- Pavel Georgievich Zhuravlev
- Mikita Andreevich Migur - 26 years old
- Irina Viktorovna Taletskaya - 43 years old
- Razukov Nazhmudin Saidbekovich - 33 years old
- Prasulova Inna Huseynovna - 41 years old
- Roman Yuryevich Golubev - 47 years old
- Pavel Alexandrovich Pustotin - 24 years old
- Yulia Rustamovna Zakharova - 33 years old
- Oksana Vladimirovna Bedrik
- Elena Dmitrievna Cherdantseva (mum)
- Yulia Viktorovna Cherdantseva (daughter)
- Tatyana Sergeevna Zaitseva - 34 years old
- Anna Vladimirovna Smolyakova - 41 years old
- Diana Alexandrovna Stebenkova - 47 years old
- Anna Makarskaya - 41 years old
- Tatiana Alexandrovna
- Ilya T. - 8 years old
On 22 March, the media reported about a shooting at the Crocus City Hall, where a concert of the band "Picnic" was to be held. According to RIA Novosti, at least three people in camouflage opened fire. It is also known that there was an explosion in the building, and a fire started. As a result of the terrorist attack in the "Crocus City Hall," tentatively, 40 people were killed, and more than 100 were injured. The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation opened a criminal case under the article "Terrorist Act."