Preliminary list of those injured in Crocus City Hall terrorist attack published
Preliminary list of those injured in Crocus City Hall terrorist attack published
Region:Russia
Theme: Incidents

Telegram channel Mash published a preliminary list of victims of the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall. Among them are three children aged 8 and 11. Most of them have gunshot wounds and carbon monoxide poisoning. Information about Armenians among the victims and injured in the terrorist attack in Moscow is being clarified, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said.

  1. Seldeva Olga
  2. Seldeva Alina
  3. Biryukov Vladimir Vadimovich - 42 years old
  4. Denisov Andrey Mikhailovich - 34 years old
  5. Nemaltsev Ilya - 42 years old
  6. Uyutova Valeria Valerievna - 31 years old
  7. Agapova Maria Yurievna - 52 years old
  8. Alimbekov Mirlanbek Alimbekovich - 28 years old
  9. Alina S. - 11 years old
  10. Ilya Anatolievich Leshin - 50 years old
  11. Nikolay Nikolayevich Moryakin - 46 years old
  12. Elena Aleksandrovna Kazanskaya - 43 years old
  13. Ekaterina Anatolyevna Komilyatova - 45 years old
  14. Dmitry B. - 11 years old
  15. Pavel Georgievich Zhuravlev
  16. Mikita Andreevich Migur - 26 years old
  17. Irina Viktorovna Taletskaya - 43 years old
  18. Razukov Nazhmudin Saidbekovich - 33 years old
  19. Prasulova Inna Huseynovna - 41 years old
  20. Roman Yuryevich Golubev - 47 years old
  21. Pavel Alexandrovich Pustotin - 24 years old
  22. Yulia Rustamovna Zakharova - 33 years old
  23. Oksana Vladimirovna Bedrik
  24. Elena Dmitrievna Cherdantseva (mum)
  25. Yulia Viktorovna Cherdantseva (daughter)
  26. Tatyana Sergeevna Zaitseva - 34 years old
  27. Anna Vladimirovna Smolyakova - 41 years old
  28. Diana Alexandrovna Stebenkova - 47 years old
  29. Anna Makarskaya - 41 years old
  30. Tatiana Alexandrovna
  31. Ilya T. - 8 years old

On 22 March, the media reported about a shooting at the Crocus City Hall, where a concert of the band "Picnic" was to be held. According to RIA Novosti, at least three people in camouflage opened fire. It is also known that there was an explosion in the building, and a fire started. As a result of the terrorist attack in the "Crocus City Hall," tentatively, 40 people were killed, and more than 100 were injured. The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation opened a criminal case under the article "Terrorist Act."
