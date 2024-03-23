News
Sunday
March 24
Sunday
March 24
ՀայEngРус
Crocus City Hall owner commented on the terrorist attack for the first time
Crocus City Hall owner commented on the terrorist attack for the first time
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Incidents

Araz Agalarov, the owner of Crocus City Hall, commented for the first time on the terrorist attack that took place in the concert hall. He, together with his son Emin and the director of the branch, Roman Grachev, arrived at the scene of the incident.

"The most terrible tragedy happened, and it has already been said that nothing like this has happened in the last 20 years," Agalarov told RBC TV channel.

According to him, they entered the hall not through the door, but through the window of the neighboring exhibition center. With automatic rifles. They started shooting at everything they saw. All the people, the guards. One guard was killed, one wounded. These aren't even security guards. We call them 'controllers,'" Araz Agalarov said. He called the incident inexplicable from the point of view of human values.

According to the latest data from the Investigative Committee, 133 people became victims of the attack, and 140 were injured.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
