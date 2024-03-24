Head of German Interior Ministry believes that responsibility for terrorist attack in “Crocus” lies with ISIS offshoot

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser believes that the Islamic State in Khorasan, an offshoot of the extremist organisation Islamic State, is responsible for the terrorist attack at ''Crocus City Hall.''
"Based on everything that is known so far, we can assume that the ''Islamic State in Khorasan'' is responsible for the murderous terrorist attack near Moscow," Faeser told Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper. "The danger of Islamist terrorism remains acute," she warned.
Faeser expressed condolences to the families and friends of those killed in the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall.