Iran's first female candidate registered in presidential election

Former Iranian parliament member Zohreh Elahian registered on Saturday as a possible candidate in the Islamic Republic's presidential election to be held on June 28, thus becoming the first female candidate so far. Elahian was a member of Iran's 11th parliament, Mehr reported.
Iranian politicians Masoud Pezeshkian, Alireza Zakani, Seyyed Ahmad Rasoulinejad, Habibollah Damardeh, Seyyed Mohammad-Reza Mirtajodini, Fada-Hossein Maleki, Zohreh Elahian and Vahid Haghanian registered on Saturday as possible candidates for Iran's presidential election. The registration process for Iran's presidential election started on May 3